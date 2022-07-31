Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.92-$2.04 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Macerich also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.92 to $2.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Shares of MAC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,565,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,999. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Macerich has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. Macerich had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.00%.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 515,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,796.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 575,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,716.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 515,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,796.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,450. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Macerich by 1,536.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,806,000 after buying an additional 4,490,809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Macerich by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,904,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 40.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,842,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,824,000 after purchasing an additional 531,650 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Macerich in the first quarter worth $4,616,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Macerich by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,811,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,969,000 after purchasing an additional 76,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

