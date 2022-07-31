LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the June 30th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LVMUY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €815.00 ($831.63) to €830.00 ($846.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €680.00 ($693.88) to €700.00 ($714.29) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €826.00 ($842.86) to €723.00 ($737.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €790.00 ($806.12) to €815.00 ($831.63) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $798.00.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LVMUY traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.76. The stock had a trading volume of 192,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,995. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.05. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of $112.04 and a 1-year high of $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

