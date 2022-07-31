L’Oréal (EPA:OR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $346.08

L’Oréal S.A. (EPA:OR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €346.08 ($353.14) and traded as high as €356.30 ($363.57). L’Oréal shares last traded at €354.70 ($361.94), with a volume of 375,944 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OR. UBS Group raised their price target on L’Oréal from €450.00 ($459.18) to €465.00 ($474.49) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on L’Oréal from €385.00 ($392.86) to €390.00 ($397.96) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

L’Oréal Stock Up 3.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €329.02 and a 200 day moving average price of €345.73.

About L’Oréal

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

