Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

LYG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.73) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a research report on Thursday.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 1.4 %

LYG opened at $2.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.