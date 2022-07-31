Liquid Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Liquid Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Liquid Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Liquid Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $13,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter.

MUB opened at $108.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.10. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.21 and a one year high of $117.76.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

