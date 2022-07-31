Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Short Interest Update

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,100 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the June 30th total of 359,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 283.5 days.

Lion Price Performance

LIOPF remained flat at $10.27 on Friday. Lion has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.26.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $749.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.82 million. Lion had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lion will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lion

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lion from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

