Linker Coin Trading Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (LNC)

Linker Coin (LNC) traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Linker Coin has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $750.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linker Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0334 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Linker Coin has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Linker Coin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,862.31 or 1.00092535 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00130627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00033280 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Linker Coin Profile

Linker Coin (CRYPTO:LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linker Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linker Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linker Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.