LINKA Achieves Market Capitalization of $815,421.54 (LINKA)

LINKA (LINKA) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $815,421.54 and approximately $1,683.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LINKA has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LINKA alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,494.10 or 0.99768652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004244 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00131349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00033008 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004234 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io.

Buying and Selling LINKA

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.