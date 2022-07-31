Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Cut to $350.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “maintains” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.60.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Up 1.7 %

LIN opened at $302.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. Linde has a one year low of $265.12 and a one year high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at Linde

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Linde will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,790,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,626,729,000 after buying an additional 125,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,202,713,000 after buying an additional 1,368,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Linde by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,102,629,000 after buying an additional 159,464 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Linde by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,695,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,376,207,000 after buying an additional 552,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Linde by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,966,719,000 after buying an additional 1,450,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.