Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.73-$11.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Linde also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.73-11.93 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $367.60.

NYSE:LIN traded up $5.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $302.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,711,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.52 and a 200-day moving average of $305.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde has a 52-week low of $265.12 and a 52-week high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 105.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 53.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $955,000. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 71.9% during the first quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 13,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

