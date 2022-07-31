LikeCoin One Day Volume Tops $13,453.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 31st. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $13,453.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,131,452,677 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

