Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.70

Shares of Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.70 and traded as high as $7.18. Lightbridge shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 165,298 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lightbridge to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Lightbridge Trading Up 8.6 %

The company has a market cap of $74.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69.

Lightbridge ( NASDAQ:LTBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTBR. Canal Insurance CO bought a new position in Lightbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Lightbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Lightbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Lightbridge by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and development of nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

