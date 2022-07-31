LifeWorks Inc. (TSE:LWRK) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

LifeWorks Inc. (TSE:LWRK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd.

LifeWorks Stock Performance

Shares of LWRK stock opened at C$31.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.65. LifeWorks has a 12 month low of C$15.42 and a 12 month high of C$37.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities downgraded LifeWorks to a “hold” rating and set a C$33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 17th.

About LifeWorks

LifeWorks Inc provides digital and in-person solutions for wellbeing of individuals in Canada, the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Health Solutions, Administrative Solutions, and Retirement and Financial Solutions. The Integrated Health Solutions segment offers a care model which includes a clinical model through employee and family assistance programs, and a digital model, which includes LifeWorks total wellbeing platform, LifeWorks iCBT guided services, absence and disability management solutions, and workers' compensation programs.

