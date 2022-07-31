Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LBRT. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.67.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Liberty Energy stock opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,420.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Liberty Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $942.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.62 million. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,428,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,791,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,206.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,428,115 shares in the company, valued at $64,791,373.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,571,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,001,180. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 5,231.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

