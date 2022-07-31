Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LBRT. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Liberty Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Price Performance

NYSE LBRT opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. Liberty Energy has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $20.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,420.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $942.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.62 million. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.17%. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $30,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,206.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,428,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,791,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $30,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,571,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,001,180. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 5,231.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.