Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.80-$14.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.61 billion-$4.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion. Lennox International also updated its FY22 guidance to $13.80-14.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LII. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $248.00 to $190.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen raised Lennox International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lennox International from $231.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens dropped their price target on Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price target on Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.80.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of Lennox International stock traded up $4.96 on Friday, hitting $239.53. The company had a trading volume of 327,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $182.85 and a 1 year high of $345.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.84 and a 200-day moving average of $239.64.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 153.38% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $221,686.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,266.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $221,686.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,266.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $41,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,252.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lennox International

(Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.