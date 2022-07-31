Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Short Interest Update

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the June 30th total of 165,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LGGNY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 329 ($3.96) to GBX 298 ($3.59) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.00.

Legal & General Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS LGGNY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.25. 12,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,583. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $17.13.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Featured Articles

