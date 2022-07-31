Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Short Interest Update

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Leatt Trading Up 0.7 %

LEAT stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $134.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average of $24.54. Leatt has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter. Leatt had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 55.53%.

Leatt Company Profile

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

