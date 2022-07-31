Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Short Interest Update

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, an increase of 105.4% from the June 30th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 986.0 days.

Lawson Price Performance

LWSOF remained flat at $34.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.91. Lawson has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $45.27.

Get Lawson alerts:

Lawson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in Japan, China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Hawaii. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Overseas Business segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.