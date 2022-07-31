Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Short Interest Update

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, an increase of 105.4% from the June 30th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 986.0 days.
Lawson Price Performance
LWSOF remained flat at $34.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.91. Lawson has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $45.27.
Lawson Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lawson (LWSOF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.