Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 140.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 16,613 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $247.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.61.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Price Performance

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 189,672 shares of company stock valued at $40,290,945 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $284.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $287.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.37.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.