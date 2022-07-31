Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Lannett stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. Lannett has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $4.78.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lannett will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCI. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Lannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Lannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Lannett during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the first quarter worth $112,000. 60.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

