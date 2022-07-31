Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.02 billion.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:LW traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,228. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.52 and its 200-day moving average is $65.55.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 61.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.67.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $290,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

