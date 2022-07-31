LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 693,878 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 6.3% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Visa were worth $153,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.19.

NYSE V opened at $212.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $248.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

