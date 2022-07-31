L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stake Raised by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX opened at $239.97 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.21.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

