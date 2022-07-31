L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Short Interest Up 38.7% in July

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the June 30th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.B. Foster

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSTR. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in L.B. Foster by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L.B. Foster during the fourth quarter valued at $24,663,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 72.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 22,076 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 59.5% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 389,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 145,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSTR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L.B. Foster in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

L.B. Foster Stock Performance

Shares of L.B. Foster stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.62. The company had a trading volume of 19,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,363. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $159.21 million, a PE ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $18.66.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $98.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.