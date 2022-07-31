Kusama Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. In the last week, Kusama has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $553.25 million and approximately $38.35 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can now be bought for about $65.32 or 0.00274738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.35 or 0.00619766 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00015726 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00036599 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network.

Kusama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.