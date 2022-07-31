Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the June 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kubota Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of KUBTY traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.91. The stock had a trading volume of 53,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Kubota has a 52-week low of $72.55 and a 52-week high of $119.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.15 and its 200 day moving average is $89.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Kubota alerts:

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kubota had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kubota will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Kubota

KUBTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kubota from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

(Get Rating)

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.