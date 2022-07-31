Kryptomon Hits One Day Volume of $55,969.00 (KMON)

Kryptomon (KMON) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Kryptomon has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $55,969.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kryptomon has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kryptomon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kryptomon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.46 or 0.00614304 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00015893 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00037446 BTC.

Kryptomon Coin Profile

Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon.

Kryptomon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryptomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryptomon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kryptomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kryptomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryptomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.