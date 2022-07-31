Kryptomon Hits One Day Volume of $55,969.00 (KMON)

Kryptomon (KMON) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Kryptomon has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $55,969.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kryptomon has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kryptomon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.46 or 0.00614304 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002258 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00015893 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00037446 BTC.
Kryptomon Coin Profile
Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon.
Kryptomon Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Kryptomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryptomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.