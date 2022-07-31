Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $43.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KHC. Mizuho began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.30.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average of $38.74. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 161.62%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Recommended Stories

