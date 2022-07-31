Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.
NYSE KEP opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Korea Electric Power has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.76.
Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The utilities provider reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 16.60% and a negative net margin of 17.88%.
Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources.
