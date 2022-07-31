Konomi Network Price Hits $0.0337 on Major Exchanges (KONO)

Konomi Network (KONO) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. In the last week, Konomi Network has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Konomi Network has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and $317,650.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0337 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Konomi Network Coin Profile

Konomi Network (KONO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

