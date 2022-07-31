Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) PT Lowered to €39.00 at Barclays

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on PHG. Societe Generale lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.76.
Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.70. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $48.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
