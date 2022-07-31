Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Short Interest Up 97.0% in July

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,900 shares, an increase of 97.0% from the June 30th total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,559.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMERF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Komercní banka, a.s. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC raised shares of Komercní banka, a.s. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Komercní banka a.s. alerts:

Komercní banka, a.s. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KMERF remained flat at $27.35 during trading hours on Friday. Komercní banka, a.s. has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $47.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.50.

About Komercní banka, a.s.

Komercní banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts.

Further Reading

