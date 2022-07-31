Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Koç Holding A.S. Stock Performance
Koç Holding A.S. stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 4,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,363. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85. Koç Holding A.S. has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $14.74.
About Koç Holding A.S.
