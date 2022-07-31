Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Koç Holding A.S. Stock Performance

Koç Holding A.S. stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 4,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,363. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85. Koç Holding A.S. has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $14.74.

About Koç Holding A.S.

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

