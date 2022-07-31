Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) PT Lowered to €67.00

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from €78.00 ($79.59) to €67.00 ($68.37) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KNRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($76.53) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.50.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.7 %

OTCMKTS:KNRRY opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00.

About Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.