Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on September 26th

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Knight-Swift Transportation has a payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 62.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 65.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.