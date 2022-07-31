Klabin S.A. (KLBAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on August 22nd

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1339 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Klabin Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KLBAY opened at $7.34 on Friday. Klabin has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86.
About Klabin
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Klabin (KLBAY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.