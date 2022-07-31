Klabin S.A. (KLBAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on August 22nd

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1339 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.12.

OTCMKTS:KLBAY opened at $7.34 on Friday. Klabin has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

