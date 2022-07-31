KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 128,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,194,000 after buying an additional 15,434 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,617,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KKR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $55.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.