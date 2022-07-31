KIWIGO (KGO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15,798.00

KIWIGO (KGO) traded down 31% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last seven days, KIWIGO has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. KIWIGO has a total market cap of $749,047.38 and $15,798.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KIWIGO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.38 or 0.00620242 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002229 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00015573 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00035137 BTC.
KIWIGO Coin Profile
KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto.
KIWIGO Coin Trading
