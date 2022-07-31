Keyera (TSE:KEY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.14

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$31.14 and traded as high as C$33.35. Keyera shares last traded at C$33.19, with a volume of 915,640 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. CSFB dropped their target price on Keyera from C$40.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$31.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.81.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Keyera Corp. will post 1.9159705 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 110.69%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

