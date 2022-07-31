Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Tops $157.42 on Major Exchanges

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 31st. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $31.48 million and $12.39 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $157.42 or 0.00662323 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded up 20.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,771.74 or 1.00016349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00131099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00033441 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

KP3R is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

