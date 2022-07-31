Kcash Price Reaches $0.0012 (KCASH)

Kcash (KCASH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $518,917.49 and approximately $289,692.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kcash has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One Kcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Kcash Profile
Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.
According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “
