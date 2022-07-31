Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,600 shares, an increase of 113.9% from the June 30th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 358,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Kazia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KZIA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.63. 33,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,149. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. Kazia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $12.28.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.

