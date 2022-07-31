Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Short Interest Update

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Price Performance

Shares of KAIKY traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.51. 180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $42.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.45.

Get Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on KAIKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Nomura upgraded shares of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Company Profile

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk, Energy Resource Transport, Product Logistics, and Other segments. It offers containership services; dry bulk carrier services comprising transport of raw materials, such as coal, iron ore, wheat, soybeans, corn, etc., as well as woodchips, and pulp; car carrier services; liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier services; marine transport of crude oil, oil derivatives, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products through tankers; offshore support vessel services; offshore drilling services; and floating production storage and offloading services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.