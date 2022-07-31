Katalyo (KTLYO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $312,394.13

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. During the last week, Katalyo has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. Katalyo has a market cap of $312,394.13 and $108,961.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

