Katalyo (KTLYO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $312,394.13

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. During the last week, Katalyo has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. Katalyo has a market cap of $312,394.13 and $108,961.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.85 or 0.00609469 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002229 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015301 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00035098 BTC.
About Katalyo
Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Katalyo
Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.