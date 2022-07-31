KamPay (KAMPAY) Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

KamPay (KAMPAY) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 31st. KamPay has a total market capitalization of $731,894.93 and $99,860.00 worth of KamPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KamPay has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One KamPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.44 or 0.00613354 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002224 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015446 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00035183 BTC.
KamPay Profile
KamPay’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 322,224,746 coins. The Reddit community for KamPay is https://reddit.com/r/Kamari_Coin. KamPay’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling KamPay
