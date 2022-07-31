Juventus Fan Token (JUV) Market Cap Hits $7.70 Million

Juventus Fan Token (JUV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. During the last seven days, Juventus Fan Token has traded up 31.5% against the dollar. One Juventus Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $5.85 or 0.00024618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Juventus Fan Token has a market cap of $7.70 million and $16.18 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,771.74 or 1.00016349 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004713 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004021 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002151 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00131099 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00033441 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.
Juventus Fan Token Coin Profile
JUV is a coin. Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 coins. Juventus Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. The official website for Juventus Fan Token is www.socios.com/juventus. Juventus Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Juventus Fan Token
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juventus Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juventus Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Juventus Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juventus Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.