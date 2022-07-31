JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 222.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,530 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

JEPI opened at $57.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.55. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.54 and a 12-month high of $63.67.

