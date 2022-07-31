Lancashire (LON:LRE) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 620 ($7.47) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.43) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.33) to GBX 550 ($6.63) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 482 ($5.81) to GBX 487 ($5.87) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 574.43 ($6.92).

Lancashire Price Performance

Shares of LRE opened at GBX 445.20 ($5.36) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 396.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 429.56. Lancashire has a twelve month low of GBX 342.40 ($4.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 686.50 ($8.27).

Insider Buying and Selling at Lancashire

About Lancashire

In related news, insider Natalie Kershaw purchased 12,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 395 ($4.76) per share, with a total value of £49,943.80 ($60,173.25).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Further Reading

