JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target to $200.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of HUBB opened at $219.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $220.47.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.80%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $145,103.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,750,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,956,000 after purchasing an additional 149,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,056,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 770,517 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,196,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,459,000 after purchasing an additional 77,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,972,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,571,000 after purchasing an additional 253,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

